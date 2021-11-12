X-Men: The Animated Series Is Getting A Disney+ Revival Called X-Men '97

GWW first broke the news about more "X-Men: The Animated Series," The Wrap confirmed that the show will be a continuation of the 1990s classic series, and Disney itself announced the news in fairly entertaining fashion in this tweet, utilizing a Wolverine meme format to make it all official:

The new show will be called "X-Men '97," and it will reportedly pick up where the original series left off. For those who don't recall, the show ended in 1997 with an episode called "Graduation Day," in which Charles Xavier is injured, the X-Men (and Magneto!) gather around him in a hospital bed, and he says his tearful goodbyes to everyone before dying. But suddenly, Lilandra, the Empress of the Shi'Ar Empire, appears in the room and claims she can save Xavier. She resurrects him using Shi'Ar techniques, but tells the group that he can only survive under Shi'Ar care, so she whisks him away while Xavier telepathically tells his pupils and friends that his spirit will live on in them.

Since the revival will pick up right after that event, it's unclear if Xavier will play a significant role in this iteration of the show.

Original cast members Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler), Christopher Britton (Mister Sinister), Catherine Disher (Jean Grey), Chris Potter (Gambit), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), and Alyson Court (Jubilee) will all be returning, and they'll be joined by new cast members Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and AJ LoCascio. The coolest part of that announcement? There's not a major celebrity among them. Finally, a project that understands the value in hiring professional voice actors instead of just casting a recognizable star and calling it a day.

According to The Wrap, Beau DeMayo will serve as the head writer and executive producer, Jake Castorena will be the supervising director, and Charley Feldman will be the supervising producer. "X-Men: The Animated Series" original writers Eric and Julia Lewald and director Larry Houston are working as consultants on the revival, which is slated to hit Disney+ sometime in 2023.