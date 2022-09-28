Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Dramatically Increases Deadpool 3's Box Office Prospects

Just to recap, "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2" were both wildly successful, with nearly identical grosses around the globe. The two films made a combined $1.56 billion at the global box office, an impressive feat for an R-rated movie, which shattered many records along the way. That was achieved without Jackamn's Wolverine, who is perhaps the most beloved actor to have played an A-list superhero in history, right up there with Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. The notion of bringing back that version of Wolverine, in a movie with Deadpool, inside the confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, seven years after "Logan," and six years after "Deadpool 2" arrived? Yeah, that is a recipe to print money.

Jackman played Wolverine for 17 years, from 2000's "X-Men" up through "Logan" in 2017. His films (not counting "X-Men: First Class," since he just had a cameo), racked up more than $3.8 billion in ticket sales. Couple that with the fact that Reynolds first debuted as Deadpool in the much-maligned "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," leaving fans with a strong desire to see these two reunite now that the character of Deadpool has been perfected on the big screen, and it all adds up to something special. The writing is simply on the wall. The numbers don't lie. This movie is going to be huge.

So how high can "Deadpool 3" fly? Given that the Merc With a Mouth got near $800 million with Josh Brolin's introduction as Cable as the biggest selling point besides Reynolds, the sky would seem to be the limit. While it is way too early to get into reckless speculation territory, this feels like it could join the $1 billion club. Though a king's ransom was surely paid to get Jackman to pick up the claws again, eating into those eventual profits.