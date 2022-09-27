Deadpool 3 Will See The Return Of Hugh Jackman As Wolverine (Unless Ryan Reynolds Is Messing With Us)
Update: According to a press release, Ryan Reynolds was not, in fact, messing with us.
It looks like "Deadpool 3" is going to see the return of one key "X-Men" character as the mutants transition into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, at least if Ryan Reynolds is a reliable source of information. In a video posted to the actor's Twitter account, Reynolds "revealed" that Hugh Jackman will be returning to the role of Wolverine in the upcoming "Deadpool 3," which was also given a tentative release date of September 6, 2024.
That is, he might be. Disney has not directly confirmed Jackman's involvement in the threequel, nor have they even dated "Deadpool 3" on their upcoming release schedule. Reynolds is also notorious for pulling "Deadpool"-related gags online every chance he gets, so we here at /Film are slightly cautious about taking this video at face value. We'll be waiting on an official confirmation from Disney or Marvel Studios, which should come in the near future.
Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022
If it does end up being true, we could be in for an interesting time. Reynolds had tweeted back in 2021 that an initial plan for "Deadpool 3" was to follow Deadpool and Wolverine on a road trip together, although he implied that version was scrapped after Disney bought 20th Century Fox. However, this video could imply that this concept has been revived in some way. That is, unless it turns out that Wolverine is only in the film for a very short amount of time.
So, what about Logan?
This announcement might sound some alarms for "X-Men" fans, especially now that the MCU is making steps towards incorporating mutants in some shape or form. At first glance, it seems like the franchise is attempting to lessen the emotional impact of 2017's "Logan," which served as such a great send-off for Jackman as Wolverine that it was nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. It already doesn't help that one of the film's most important aspects, the decline and death of Professor X (Patrick Stewart), felt erased when the character appeared in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
However, that's the thing about the multiverse –- characters and actors we are familiar with can come back, just not as the version they were before. After all, that's the loophole used to explain Professor X's appearance in "Multiverse of Madness." With "Deadpool 3" positioning itself firmly in the MCU canon, we could see Jackman return as the character from a different timeline, somehow meeting the Merc with a Mouth and going on a wacky road trip. Or maybe, he's not in the movie at all and Reynolds is joking with us. Who knows?
"Deadpool 3" will presumably hit theaters on September 6, 2024.