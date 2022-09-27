Deadpool 3 Will See The Return Of Hugh Jackman As Wolverine (Unless Ryan Reynolds Is Messing With Us)

Update: According to a press release, Ryan Reynolds was not, in fact, messing with us.

It looks like "Deadpool 3" is going to see the return of one key "X-Men" character as the mutants transition into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, at least if Ryan Reynolds is a reliable source of information. In a video posted to the actor's Twitter account, Reynolds "revealed" that Hugh Jackman will be returning to the role of Wolverine in the upcoming "Deadpool 3," which was also given a tentative release date of September 6, 2024.

That is, he might be. Disney has not directly confirmed Jackman's involvement in the threequel, nor have they even dated "Deadpool 3" on their upcoming release schedule. Reynolds is also notorious for pulling "Deadpool"-related gags online every chance he gets, so we here at /Film are slightly cautious about taking this video at face value. We'll be waiting on an official confirmation from Disney or Marvel Studios, which should come in the near future.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

If it does end up being true, we could be in for an interesting time. Reynolds had tweeted back in 2021 that an initial plan for "Deadpool 3" was to follow Deadpool and Wolverine on a road trip together, although he implied that version was scrapped after Disney bought 20th Century Fox. However, this video could imply that this concept has been revived in some way. That is, unless it turns out that Wolverine is only in the film for a very short amount of time.