There's Not Nearly Enough [REDACTED] In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness...and We're Bummed

Spoilers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" follow.

The moment it was announced that Disney was planning to add the X-Men to the MCU, and then after the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," there was only a matter of time before we saw the first actual mutant in a Marvel movie. Still, no matter how many theories and confirmations we had, seeing Sir Patrick Stewart reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" was a true joy.

What made the moment even better is that aside from Stewart being such a noble spirit that he outright confirmed his cameo appearance rather than lie to us, the cameo did not retcon Xavier's emotional send-off in "Logan." Instead, arguably the biggest surprise of the movie is not the cameo itself, but that this Xavier seems to be the same one from the 1997 "X-Men" carton, making it canon. As The Illuminati make their introduction, we see Stewart emerge in his glorious yellow hoverchair, while the instantly recognizable theme song plays in the background.

It is just the kind of hyper-specific reference that makes the idea of a multiverse exciting, with the possibility of exploring older and lesser-known titles without spending too much time explaining the details — did the "Secret Wars" storyline happen in this universe too? How did the mutants do against Thanos?

And yet, as cool as those initial five seconds are, it ends up as an empty gesture. Xavier dies not 10 minutes after being introduced, in an absolutely gnarly yet unceremonial way — not unlike the death of the first team in "The Suicide Squad" or the X-Force in "Deadpool 2." It is a devastating moment that honestly bummed me out for the rest of the movie, and it could have easily avoided that. If "No Way Home" could redeem a failed franchise, why couldn't "Multiverse of Madness" give Sir Patrick Stewart more than yet another ugly death?