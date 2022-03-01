Patrick Stewart Confirms That Yep, That's Him In The Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer

When the Super Bowl trailer for "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" dropped, the internet was abuzz with the ostensible return of Patrick Stewart as Professor X, and his apparent crossover from Fox's "X-Men" movies into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stewart's initial reaction was brief and seemed designed to throw people off the scent of his involvement, but now he's chimed in with more thoughts on how Professor X might interact with the Sorcerer Supreme. In doing so, the actor and Starfleet legend may have also confirmed something that fans fooled by the fun lies of Andrew Garfield might already take for granted: that it is indeed Stewart in that trailer.

In an interview with Jake's Takes (via ComicBook.com), Stewart spoke first about what a meeting between Professor X and Doctor Strange in the MCU might look like. He said:

"Professor X would be extraordinarily cautious and watchful, and perhaps feel a little insecure. Because there is something that is potentially dangerous about this man. I think that would put Professor Xavier on guard."

As for how he responded to the Super Bowl trailer's airing on game night, Stewart explained:

"I had my phone turned off as it happened, so I didn't hear anything. It wasn't until the next morning when I woke up and looked at my phone and found that I had been bombarded with responses. My PR people had sent me reactions that they had detailed and passed onto me."

It's what he said next, however, that would seem to confirm Stewart himself was in the trailer — and will be in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" — even if he's still casting doubt on whether that's really his voice in the trailer saying, "We should tell him the truth ..."