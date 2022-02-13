Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer: A Bigger, Crazier Sequel

The original "Doctor Strange," released in 2016 and directed by Scott Derrickson (who returns as a producer this time around), was a hit but not a massive one by Marvel standards. Though it did a great job of opening this side of the universe and paving the way for Strange to appear in movies such as "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "No Way Home." Because audiences are far more familiar with him, and thanks to the "No Way Home" bump, this movie stands to become a truly gigantic hit. Aside from its financial prospects, it also appears that the sheer size and scope of the sequel are massive.

Sam Raimi ("The Evil Dead," "Spider-Man") is in the director's chair. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher are on board as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron ("Loki").

"Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness" is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.