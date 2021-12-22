Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer: The Sorcerer Supreme Returns

Most of the time in the MCU, when a new character is introduced in a solo movie, and that movie is successful, a sequel happens sooner rather than later. That didn't happen with "Doctor Strange," which was directed by Scott Derrickson and was released in May 2016. Grossing $676 million worldwide, the film was undoubtedly successful. Yet, a follow-up took years to get going, and it wasn't even formally announced until Marvel's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019.

Derrickson ultimately departed the director's chair due to creative differences, paving the way for Raimi to step in. And then the pandemic led to several delays. At this point, it is by far the longest gap between solo installments in the history of the MCU. One can only hope that this is a better late than never situation. Though it is worth noting that Cumberbatch has reprised his role several times, appearing in "Thor: Ragnarok," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The cast includes new and returning performers, including Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez).

"Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness" is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.