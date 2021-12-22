Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer: The Sorcerer Supreme Returns
It has been a long time since the Sorcerer Supreme took top billing in the Marvel Cinematic universe. But Benedict Cumberbatch is finally getting a solo sequel with "Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness," and we've got the trailer to prove it. This movie has been on Marvel's to-do list for a long time, and while it wasn't easy getting here, the crazy multiverse business is finally coming our way. And while it is technically a solo movie, Strange is going to have some company in the form of the Scarlet Witch and a newcomer in America Chavez. Let's have a look-see.
Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness Trailer
When "Doctor Strange" was released in 2016, it introduced a new visual language to the MCU and opened up a universe of possibilities. Now, more than five years later, things have come a long way. And this time around, none other than director Sam Raimi is offering his interpretation of the character. Raimi, aside from being a master genre storyteller and the filmmaker behind the "Evil Dead" franchise, helped usher in the era of superhero movie dominance with his original live-action "Spider-Man" trilogy. So having him return to the Marvel fold for a movie this big is not at all insignificant.
While "Spider-Man: No Way Home," along with shows like "Loki" and "WandaVision," did a lot to help open up the multiverse, this movie is clearly doubling down on the concept. This is something Marvel Studios wants to explore in a big way, and it makes sense that Stephen Strange would hold the keys to that kingdom.
A Long Time Coming
Most of the time in the MCU, when a new character is introduced in a solo movie, and that movie is successful, a sequel happens sooner rather than later. That didn't happen with "Doctor Strange," which was directed by Scott Derrickson and was released in May 2016. Grossing $676 million worldwide, the film was undoubtedly successful. Yet, a follow-up took years to get going, and it wasn't even formally announced until Marvel's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019.
Derrickson ultimately departed the director's chair due to creative differences, paving the way for Raimi to step in. And then the pandemic led to several delays. At this point, it is by far the longest gap between solo installments in the history of the MCU. One can only hope that this is a better late than never situation. Though it is worth noting that Cumberbatch has reprised his role several times, appearing in "Thor: Ragnarok," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
The cast includes new and returning performers, including Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez).
"Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness" is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.