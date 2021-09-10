Benedict Cumberbatch Was 'Sad' Marvel And Scott Derrickson Broke Up Over Doctor Strange 2

"Creative differences." Those two words have sent a shudder down the back of many a movie fan over the years and, as is usually the case, that was the given reason for Derrickson's unexpected departure from the "Doctor Strange" sequel. While this must have come as a shock to Cumberbatch, The Hollywood Reporter writes that the actor opted for the diplomatic approach in revealing his reaction to the news.

"I was sad to hear about it, but that was not my decision. I completely respected the studio's decision, and it was done very amicably. The grown-ups called and just talked me through it. And that was that."

Rumors abounded that Marvel and Derrickson reached an impasse in terms of just how much horror would be present in the sequel, but that could safely be laid to rest upon the announcement that Sam Raimi would be stepping in to helm "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." It's not often that a replacement director could be seen as a step up from the original hire, but Raimi is certainly in a league of his own when it comes to exciting filmmakers with a well-established history of singular work. Naturally, Cumberbatch compares the two styles and approaches employed by the two directors, which should only boost confidence that the sequel remains in good hands.

"[Raimi] was an assured pair of hands, who knew that world. He's got certain Raimi traits. The smashed-zoom close-up. The mixture of just on the level of horror and just on the level of camp. There's fun in there, but there should be some real thrills as well."

Though he hasn't shied away from how disappointing the experience must have been, Scott Derrickson has hardly missed a step since the split. The horror filmmaker will be debuting a quarantine short film that he made with his sons and frequent collaborate Robert C. Cargill, as well as his latest feature film titled "Black Phone" that stars Ethan Hawke.

"Black Phone" is scheduled for a January 28, 2022 release. "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," meanwhile, is set for release on March 25, 2022.