Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone Is "The Scariest Movie" Producer Jason Blum Has Made

Jason Blum has produced a lot of horror movies, but which of them is the scariest? According to Blum, the answer is the upcoming "The Black Phone." During a pre-taped introduction at CinemaCon (via Variety), Blum boldly claimed that the upcoming Scott Derrickson movie is the "scariest movie he'd ever worked on." Obviously part of Blum's job is to hype up his movies, so we should probably take a proclamation like this with a grain of salt. Still, there's a lot of promise here, as Derrickson reunites with "Sinister" writer C. Robert Cargill and "Sinister" star Ethan Hawke to adapt Joe Hill's short story.

Blum has made similar claims about "The Black Phone" before, telling Collider the movie "is definitely one of the creepiest movies we've ever done. Scott thinks it is his best movie. I'm such a fan of Scott's ... I really like all of his movies. I loved 'Sinister' but I will certainly say it is one of his best movies. Maybe the best movie he has ever made." The film finds Hawke donning a creepy mask to play a kidnapper. "I have a no-bad-guy policy as an actor, but I broke it to work with Scott again," Hawke told CinemaCon (via THR).

Per the official synopsis, "Finney Shaw is kidnapped by a serial killer who traps him in a soundproof basement. After finding a disconnected phone, Shaw discovers its ability to transmit the voices of the killer's previous victims, who try to help him escape."