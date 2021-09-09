Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone Will Premiere At Fantastic Fest This Month — Get Your First Look Here

Revealed alongside the first-look images was the synopsis for "The Black Phone," which reads as follows:

After being abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement, a 13-year-old boy starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer's previous victims.

"The Black Phone" is an adaptation of author Joe Hill's story of the same name. It was originally published in 2007. Now, Derrickson, along with his frequent collaborator and creative partner, screenwriter C. Robert Cargill, have turned it into what is said to be one of the scariest movies Blumhouse has ever produced. We'll know soon enough as the movie will make its debut during Fantastic Feast, which runs from September 23 to September 30 this year in Austin, Texas. Blumhouse shared two more first look images from "The Black Phone" on its own Twitter account:

The festival did recently make some major changes. Due to the pandemic, Fantastic Fest is utilizing multiple venues for the first time, and each screening will be ticketed individually. The typical badge system has been thrown out the door. They will also be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. The plan was to originally have it be a vaccinated-only event, but a state order from Texas complicated matters.