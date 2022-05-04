Superhero Bits: Zac Efron Is Ready To Join The Marvel Universe, X-Men '97 Might Be MCU Canon & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"X-Men '97" may (or may not be!) canon in the MCU.
"WandaVision" has been altered slightly on Disney+
Zac Efron is ready and waiting to play a Marvel character.
"Naomi" has decent odds of getting a second season.
Check out this year's Free Comic Book Day shirt
If you've somehow managed to forget, @TylerKirkhamArt created this insane shirt design exclusively for #FCBD22! Who wouldn't want to wear a t-shirt featuring a butt-kicking robot!— Free Comic Book Day (@Freecomicbook) May 4, 2022
Ask your shop if they have any availabel on May 7! pic.twitter.com/pMGv2IBfRL
Free Comics Book Day is happening this Saturday, which means superhero fans can grab some free books while also supporting local comic book shops all around the country. The above tweet reveals that artist Tyler Kirkham has cooked up a special shirt that will be available for this year's celebration at various comic book shops. So those who are interested in getting their hands on one would do well to get a hold of their local store and ask about it.
Naomi season 2 odds improved because of Legends and Batwoman cancellations
Last week, Arrowverse fans were dealt a pretty major blow when both "Batwoman" and "Legends of Tomorrow" were canceled. However, in a new report from Deadline, it's revealed that those cancellations actually greatly improved the odds of "Naomi" getting a season 2 pickup. The Ava DuVerynay-produced DC show wrapped up its first season and has been left hanging in the balance. While The CW is clearly going to be slimming down its DC slate over the next couple of years, this one may not be dead in the water just yet. Also of note, the outlet states that "Gotham Knights," which is currently filming a pilot, has decent odds of getting picked up given the other shows getting the ax. We'll see how this all pans out.
Image Comics is teasing something with the number 2 again
Last week, Image comics teased something strange with the number 2 and some pancakes. A week removed, they are back at it with the number 2 and, this time around, they're using a pair of pants, some rope, and a very furry backdrop, either a rug or some carpet perhaps. In any case, the publisher did not offer any further details on what any of this means, and the connections between pancakes and a belt made of rope are tough to make. Speculate amongst yourselves until we learn more.
Disney+ changed the opening credits slightly in WandaVision episode 6
A fan on Reddit has noticed something interesting about "WandaVision" on Disney+, particularly with the sixth episode of the series. The opening credits, a tribute to "Malcolm in the Middle" in this case, used to feature text saying "The Vision" when Paul Bettany's character shows up. However, as we can see in the above, current screenshot, it now simply says "Vision." So, why the change? We have no answers currently but it's yet another example of Marvel/Disney tinkering with this stuff after the fact, and it doesn't seem like a trend that is going to change any time soon.
Highlights from the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness red carpet
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" held its premiere earlier this week just days ahead of the movie's release in theaters, with screenings rolling out all across the country beginning tomorrow afternoon for the general public. Marvel put together some highlights from the star-studded even, with little interview clips from the red carpet with Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Danny Elfman, Sam Raimi, and others getting in on the fun. Check it out for yourself above. And, if there is anyone you want to hear more from, Marvel uploaded tons of individual interviews to its YouTube channel, which you can find by clicking here.
Oscar Isaac wishes X-Men: Apocalypse had been better, but he won't disown it
Oscar Isaac got a little bit of a superhero redemption in "Moon Knight" and he's poised to get yet another one in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" next year. But his first foray into the genre, 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse," did not go as planned. It is not a good movie, and Isaac knows it. However, in a recent interview with the New York Times, the actor owned the film and even had a pretty positive outlook on the whole experience.
"No, I don't disown it. I know exactly what I went in there wanting to do and the reasons why. There were these amazing actors involved that I really wanted to work with, [James] McAvoy and [Michael] Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence. I collected X-Men growing up, and I loved Apocalypse, I just found him such a freaky, weird character. And then you get there and you're like, 'Oh my God, I've got all these prosthetics on. I've got a suit on. I can't move. I can't see anybody. All these actors I wanted to work with – I can't even see who they are.' I still think back to that time with fondness. I wish it would have been a better film and that they would have taken care of the character a little better, but those are the risks."
It's nice that Isaac doesn't carry this around like a badge of shame, as he's proven time and time again that he's one of our finest A-list actors. "Apocalypse" was not his fault.
Is X-Men '97 going to be MCU canon? It Kinda seems like it
"X-Men '97" is set to bring the world of "X-Men: The Animated Series" back to life next year on Disney+, and that is very exciting for Marvel fans of a certain age. But is the show actually going to be part of the canon in the MCU? Well, series head writer Beau DeMayo was very cagey about that in a new interview with The Direct and his non-answer really kind of does feel like an answer, albeit an indirect one.
"The one thing I can say towards that is, I know sometimes we say, No comment,' and it's like, 'They're just being obstinate. I'm gonna go with no comment here because part of the surprise will be finding that out when you experience the show... I can't speak to marketing, but I think there is a degree of—you will be asking that question."
So, yeah. The fact that DeMayo is so unwilling to deny this outright seems to be telling.
Zac Efron is ready and waiting for your call, Marvel
Zac Efron has been branching out in recent years with different types of roles, and he's set to appear in a full-blown horror film next week with a new adaptation of Stephen King's "Firestarter." But how about a Marvel superhero movie? The folks at "Extra" recently asked Efron about it and he would seemingly jump at the opportunity to join the MCU, if the right role ever came about.
"I love the Marvel universe. I've been a fan of Marvel since I started walking. If the right character comes along and they want me to jump in, I would jump at the opportunity"
Your move, Marvel. As for who Efron would be suited to play? Talk about it amongst yourselves.
Doctor Strange Gallery Diorama from Diamond
Lastly, per Toy Ark, the folks at Diamond Select Toys have partnered with Disney for a little "Doctor Strange" throwback in the form of a new Gallery Diorama. The 12-inch sculpture features a very comics-accurate depiction of the Sorcerer Supreme, looking very much like the magical superhero that Stan Lee and Steve Ditko first cooked up in the '60s. The diorama retails for $49.99 and is available now. Those who are interested can get full details, as well as get their hands on one, by clicking here.