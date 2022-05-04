Superhero Bits: Zac Efron Is Ready To Join The Marvel Universe, X-Men '97 Might Be MCU Canon & More

Oscar Isaac got a little bit of a superhero redemption in "Moon Knight" and he's poised to get yet another one in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" next year. But his first foray into the genre, 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse," did not go as planned. It is not a good movie, and Isaac knows it. However, in a recent interview with the New York Times, the actor owned the film and even had a pretty positive outlook on the whole experience.

"No, I don't disown it. I know exactly what I went in there wanting to do and the reasons why. There were these amazing actors involved that I really wanted to work with, [James] McAvoy and [Michael] Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence. I collected X-Men growing up, and I loved Apocalypse, I just found him such a freaky, weird character. And then you get there and you're like, 'Oh my God, I've got all these prosthetics on. I've got a suit on. I can't move. I can't see anybody. All these actors I wanted to work with – I can't even see who they are.' I still think back to that time with fondness. I wish it would have been a better film and that they would have taken care of the character a little better, but those are the risks."

It's nice that Isaac doesn't carry this around like a badge of shame, as he's proven time and time again that he's one of our finest A-list actors. "Apocalypse" was not his fault.