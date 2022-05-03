Here's How Sam Raimi Reacted To Seeing Tobey Maguire Play Peter Parker Again In Spider-Man: No Way Home

20 years ago today, horror maestro and auteur filmmaker Sam Raimi debuted "Spider-Man," and the world of superhero cinema has never been the same. The success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Comics film adaptations all owe a great debt to "Spider-Man," as Raimi proved there was a huge market for these kinds of stories. It was the first film to reach $100 million in a single weekend, and at the time was the most successful film based on a comic book ever made. Raimi went on to create two sequel films (one infinitely better received than the other) with Marvel introducing "Iron Man" the year following "Spider-Man 3." The rest, as they say, is history.

Raimi notoriously had a rough go of things with the studio heads during "Spider-Man 3," and stepped away from superhero films for fifteen years. Now, Raimi is back with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," a return to the cinematic universe he was formative in creating. While this is his first time back in the director's chair, it is in no way the first time his impact has been showcased in the MCU. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" may have led with Tom Holland's Peter Parker as the star, but thanks to the magic of the multiverse, both Andrew Garfield of "The Amazing Spider-Man" series and Tobey Maguire from Raimi's original "Spider-Man" series assisted Holland's Parker in an epic battle to save the universe. Raimi was already well into post-production when the film debuted, but seeing his Peter Parker on the screen once again was the perfect welcome wagon from the MCU.