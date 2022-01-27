Here's What It Took To Get Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire To Join Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield, a man best known for his lies, is executing his right to finally speak about his "Spider-Man: No Way Home" appearance. After months of being badgered and insisting he knows absolutely nothing, Garfield is embracing that sweet, sweet NDA freedom by openly laughing about his hilarious lies. Honestly, it's hard to hold a grudge against this man after such a convincing performance — we never stopped suspecting, of course, but every now and then his lies made me doubt reality. But trickery is just the tip of the great acting iceberg for Garfield. His return to the role of Peter Parker was glorious, moreso because he had the chance to bounce off his fellow Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

With "No Way Home" not only in theaters but breaking box office records on a weekly basis, it's safe to assume that people have either had a chance to learn the news on their own or given up on avoiding spoilers completely. In other words, the Marvel snipers have been called off and the three Peter Parkers are free to let us in on the multiversal crossover. In addition to all the great stories about sneaking into screenings and bringing Spidey memes to life, the returning actors have finally revealed what brought them back to the franchise, and it's not just money.

Beware — their discussion includes minor spoilers for "No Way Home."