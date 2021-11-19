Andrew Garfield Reveals His Favorite Spider-Man Actor

Andrew Garfield continues to deny that he is in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and people continue to pour over every frame of the latest trailer, circling the places where they think Marvel has digitally removed him. To be fair, there's a part in the Brazilian trailer where the Lizard does receive a blow to the face from someone invisible.

At this point, if and when Garfield does or doesn't show up onscreen in "No Way Home," it won't be the least bit surprising. In the meantime, he's got other movies to promote, like "Tick, Tick... Boom!" which is in theaters now and which hits Netflix this weekend. Yet the current rules of engagement for movie interviews dictate that someone ask a question about Marvel even when the interview does not relate to a Marvel movie.

During the press junket for "Tick, Tick... Boom!," ET Canada (by way of ComicBook.com) asked Garfield who his favorite Spider-Man was, and he said: