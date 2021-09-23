Andrew Garfield Explains Why He Plays So Many Religious Characters

It's been five years since Andrew Garfield delivered his powerhouse performances in the religious double feature of "Silence" and "Hacksaw Ridge." These two films came from Martin Scorsese and Mel Gibson, both Catholic directors who have helmed other films about the life of Christ. Yet now — over and above his collaborations with these two filmmakers — Garfield finds himself lining up other projects that deal with religious subject matter.

One of those is "Under the Banner of Heaven," a Mormon murder mystery bound for FX on Hulu. The other is "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is in theaters now.

While promoting "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," Garfield spoke with Collider about what draws him to characters who are "defined by their faith or loss of it." Here is what he said: