Andrew Garfield Even Lied To Emma Stone About Being In Spider-Man: No Way Home
You know, if you think about it, Andrew Garfield's arduous task in keeping his appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" a complete and total secret from the general public pretty much mirrors Peter Parker's crushing burden in doing the same for his own secret identity as the wall-crawling superhero.
In yet another instance of fact following fiction, the internet at large more or less treated Garfield and Tobey Maguire's inclusion in "No Way Home" as a fait accompli, thanks to a combination of suspiciously authentic-looking leaked images from the set and common sense stemming from the fact that, well, it never really made much sense to bring back the villains from previous "Spider-Man" franchises without also bringing back their respective heroes. Nevertheless, Garfield put his head down and fully committed to a months-long misinformation campaign, constantly (and convincingly!) denying his involvement in the multiverse extravaganza film.
We know better now that the movie is behind us and all the secrets are finally out in the open, obviously, but we're still finding out just how extensive Garfield's web (sorry) of lies turned out to be. According to Garfield himself, not even fellow "The Amazing Spider-Man" co-star Emma Stone was privy to the top-secret, classified information about his return. That's cold, man.
This news comes straight from Garfield, who joined Josh Horowitz's Happy/Sad/Confused podcast to go over any stray details in the weeks after the release of "No Way Home." In a brief clip posted to Twitter, the two can't help but share a laugh over the admittedly absurd circumstances that Garfield found himself in. In response to a question about whether "The Amazing Spider-Man" director Marc Webb or Gwen Stacy actress Emma Stone were kept in the loop about the plot of "No Way Home," Garfield had this to say ... in between quite a lot of giggles:
"Emma kept on texting me. She was like, 'Are you in this new 'Spider-Man' film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' She was like, 'Shut up, just tell me.' I'm like, 'I honestly don't know...' I kept it going, even with her. It's hilarious."
Hoodwinked, Bamboozled, Led Astray, Run Amok, and Flat-Out Deceived!
If we're being honest, most of us can probably relate to lying to our exes ... but this might be taking things a little too far. It's undeniable that the internet latched on rather unhealthily to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone's real-life relationship during the filming of the "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies, and this latest information may not go over well with fans who still "ship" them.
Garfield has been enjoying a groundswell of support and appreciation in the wake of his (spoiler alert!) grand return as Peter Parker in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Apparently, the celebrated actor decided he wanted to really put that adoration to the test by revealing that his deception campaign didn't just apply to the public at large, but even to individuals as close to him as Stone. The scandal! The betrayal! There are no other words to describe the magnitude of this situation, so I'll just let sports commentator (and meme-factory) Stephan A. Smith take it away.
In case you needed any more proof that Garfield is one of our most talented actors, here it is. If you can get away with lying to Emma Stone, then there's probably no limit to what this man can make us believe on-screen. When asked if he kept it up all the way to release, Garfield wryly answers, "No. And then she saw it, she's like, 'You're a jerk.' [laughs]"
You can listen to the full interview here.