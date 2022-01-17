Andrew Garfield Even Lied To Emma Stone About Being In Spider-Man: No Way Home

You know, if you think about it, Andrew Garfield's arduous task in keeping his appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" a complete and total secret from the general public pretty much mirrors Peter Parker's crushing burden in doing the same for his own secret identity as the wall-crawling superhero.

In yet another instance of fact following fiction, the internet at large more or less treated Garfield and Tobey Maguire's inclusion in "No Way Home" as a fait accompli, thanks to a combination of suspiciously authentic-looking leaked images from the set and common sense stemming from the fact that, well, it never really made much sense to bring back the villains from previous "Spider-Man" franchises without also bringing back their respective heroes. Nevertheless, Garfield put his head down and fully committed to a months-long misinformation campaign, constantly (and convincingly!) denying his involvement in the multiverse extravaganza film.

We know better now that the movie is behind us and all the secrets are finally out in the open, obviously, but we're still finding out just how extensive Garfield's web (sorry) of lies turned out to be. According to Garfield himself, not even fellow "The Amazing Spider-Man" co-star Emma Stone was privy to the top-secret, classified information about his return. That's cold, man.

This news comes straight from Garfield, who joined Josh Horowitz's Happy/Sad/Confused podcast to go over any stray details in the weeks after the release of "No Way Home." In a brief clip posted to Twitter, the two can't help but share a laugh over the admittedly absurd circumstances that Garfield found himself in. In response to a question about whether "The Amazing Spider-Man" director Marc Webb or Gwen Stacy actress Emma Stone were kept in the loop about the plot of "No Way Home," Garfield had this to say ... in between quite a lot of giggles:

"Emma kept on texting me. She was like, 'Are you in this new 'Spider-Man' film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' She was like, 'Shut up, just tell me.' I'm like, 'I honestly don't know...' I kept it going, even with her. It's hilarious."