Andrew Garfield Says Being On Set With Tobey Maguire And Tom Holland Was Pretty Special (And Hilarious)

At long last, the time for lies is over! Andrew Garfield has been freed from the shackles of Marvel secrecy and now that he's no longer forced to lie directly to our faces, he can talk about his thrilling appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." This means a couple of very important things are finally in play: first, we can spend all our time showering Garfield with much deserved praise for being the funniest and most loveable part of the movie. Second, we can hear all the fun on-set gossip! The "Amazing Spider-Man" actor is already kickstarting the second, as he recently sat down to chat with Variety about working with the other live-action Peter Parkers, Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

Be warned, Garfield's gets specific about the filming experience so the rest of this article contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home."