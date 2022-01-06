Andrew Garfield Was Sold On No Way Home Because Of One Key Moment

The presence of several Spider-Men in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was one of the coolest things about the film. It was handled beautifully, and considering the audience response, you thought so as well. It was wonderful to not only see Tom Holland reprise his role in the MCU but to revisit Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of our friendly, neighborhood superhero was a treat.

Garfield recently did an interview with Variety where he was asked about other actors returning and what he would have liked to see if they had. There are spoilers here for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and if you haven't seen the film yet — even if you've been spoiled for some of it — you probably should wait to read this until you have.

You have officially been warned. I'm also going to warn you to bring tissues, because you're going to need them once you watch.