Andrew Garfield Was Sold On No Way Home Because Of One Key Moment
The presence of several Spider-Men in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was one of the coolest things about the film. It was handled beautifully, and considering the audience response, you thought so as well. It was wonderful to not only see Tom Holland reprise his role in the MCU but to revisit Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of our friendly, neighborhood superhero was a treat.
Garfield recently did an interview with Variety where he was asked about other actors returning and what he would have liked to see if they had. There are spoilers here for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and if you haven't seen the film yet — even if you've been spoiled for some of it — you probably should wait to read this until you have.
You have officially been warned. I'm also going to warn you to bring tissues, because you're going to need them once you watch.
Spinning a Web of Love
In the interview, it was mentioned that the screenwriters considered bringing back Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone, and Garfield was asked what he would have liked to see for his Peter and Gwen. Garfield responded:
"Oh my god, I don't even know where to start with that. It's too big. Gwen had agency. In our film, on her final day, she shows up. I tried to restrain her from showing up to that scene with Electro [Jamie Foxx]. I knew that it was too dangerous, but she chose to be there. She had a hand in her own destiny in that way, and the movie is about fate. I will say the image of my catching [Zendaya's] MJ — that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing."
As you likely recall, because it was a huge moment in the film, Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy is almost saved by Spider-Man in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," but the whiplash from being stopped by Peter's web kills her. At least that's what it looks like. Either way, it's a tragic moment, and we learn in "No Way Home" that Garfield's Peter Parker is haunted by it. Catching MJ gives him a new lease on life.
Time for a Do-Over
The site also asked Garfield if he'd be willing to return to the character of Peter Parker. He said:
"I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He's a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker's ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself."
That's a lovely answer, and if the opportunity presents itself, fans would love to see that as well. Well, this fan would, anyway.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" stars Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Benedict Cumberbatch, Thomas Haden Church, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Jacob Batalon. It's in theaters now.