Every Way Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Could Return In Deadpool 3

We've known for some time that Ryan Reynolds has been working on a third "Deadpool" movie. Together with "Zombieland" writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the actor/gin peddler/Welsh football team co-owner continued to work on the project even after Fox was purchased by the Walt Disney Company. Except. now that the film rights for the Merc with a Mouth and the other X-Men characters were reunited with the likes of the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the Defenders, the fan-favorite character is finally able to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shortly after that, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin were tapped to work on a draft of the script and filmmaker Shawn Levy signed on to direct. But there has been radio silence since then.

That all changed when Reynolds popped up on our social media timelines on a random Tuesday to announce that Hugh Jackman would reprise his role of Wolverine for "Deadpool 3." Considering the last time True Believers saw the character on the big screen was in "Logan," which was a beautiful send-off for the character and the actor who played him for so many years, it's hard to imagine just how the man once known as James Howlett will be able to cross paths with Wade Wilson.

To make it easier, we've come up with a few different explanations for how this return could be possible. Ranging from logical to far-fetched, these possibilities may seem a little out there, but the important thing to remember here is that anything can happen in the multiverse.