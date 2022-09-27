Could Scarlet Witch Return To The MCU? 'Anything's Possible,' Kevin Feige Says

Wanda Maximoff has been through a whole lot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From her first appearance in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" where she lost her brother, to being a part of the events that led to the superhuman schism in "Captain America: Civil War," to losing the love of her life when Thanos murdered Vision in "Avengers: Infinity War," it's been traumatic event followed by traumatic event for this young woman from Sokovia. By the time we catch up with her in "WandaVision," it's nice to see that she was able to work through some things by the end. That is, until she started looking into the Darkhold and unlocking the her full powers as the Scarlet Witch.

That's what led to the last time we saw Elizabeth Olsen's MCU character in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Corrupted by the dark magic contained in the cursed tome, Wanda turned to nefarious means to get back the family she had during her time in Westview. Doctor Strange, America Chavez, and Wong did everything they could to keep Wanda from destroying the multiverse. Ultimately, it was Wanda herself that took the Scarlet Witch off the board when she brought Mount Wundagore crumbling down around her.

But was that actually the last time we would see Wanda Maximoff in the MCU? Long-time comic book readers are well aware that nobody really stays dead in comics (except arguably Uncle Ben and the Waynes), so surely that carries over to comic book movies, right? Well, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has certainly seems to subscribe to that idea based on his latest comments.