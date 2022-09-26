Why T'Challa Wasn't Recast In Black Panther 2

Shortly after the unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020 due to a four-year battle with colon cancer, Kevin Feige revealed that they would not recast T'Challa for the upcoming Phase Four finale "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." At the time, the Marvel Studios President said that the decision not to recast was made "to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda." This has been a hot-button issue ever since, but after the first trailer dropped, fans couldn't help but be curious about Ryan Coogler's picturesque film about carrying on in the face of insurmountable odds.

Still, no matter how gorgeous the movie looks, many out there still feel like T'Challa is an important character that has a part to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not only narratively, but culturally as well. So to take him off the board entirely was quite the bold move on Marvel's part and Feige has recently elaborated on the decision that none of the people involved took lightly.