The Russo Brothers Explain Why Captain America: Civil War Looks So Gray

Comic books — and particularly Marvel comics — have historically made great use of talented and wonderfully imaginative artists who never let silly things like self-seriousness, embarrassment, or, occasionally, good taste stop them from drawing some of the most vibrant and eye-popping splash pages in the entire medium. Take a brief stroll through Comic Twitter or the convention center at San Diego Comic-Con and you simply can't miss admirers heaping all sorts of love upon the unforgettable work of countless artists over the decades.

So when Marvel Studios first put the then-nascent Marvel Cinematic Universe into gear back in 2008, those knowledgeable fans were perhaps the only ones with some idea of how wild and unconventional the visuals in these movies could really be. After all, coming off a decade defined by the black pleather of the "X-Men" franchise meant there was nowhere to go but up in terms of color ... right?

Well, that hasn't quite turned out as anticipated. Although the MCU has its notable exceptions (thank goodness for "Thor: Ragnarok," "Black Panther," and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies!), we still seem stuck in this pervasive mindset that insists on draining the color right out of these movies. Other than "Man of Steel," perhaps the nadir of this trend came with the frankly ugly-looking "Captain America: Civil War," which inspired a Patrick Willems video essay that's well worth your time. Now, several years later, the Russo brothers are addressing this criticism. If you ask me, their, ah, interesting response kind of needs to be seen to be believed.