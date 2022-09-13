She-Hulk's Post-Credits Scene With Madisynn And Wong Was A Moment Of Unscripted Magic

While speaking to TV Line about the most recent episode of "She-Hulk," Coiro (who directed the first four episodes of the season, as well as the last two) revealed that the cast members improvised the latest MCU post-credits scene where Madisynn asks Wong about a laundry list of alcoholic beverages and whether or not he's had them.

"When Wong and Madisynn are riffing with each other...? That didn't exist in the script. That came purely from the actors' comedic chemistry and us going, 'We've got to throw some cameras on these two, because they're so funny.'"

Since this isn't the first time that the filmmaker has collaborated with Guggenheim, Coiro knew the extent of the actor's comedic genius. They had previously worked together on Pop's "Florida Girls." And though the Marvel execs and head writer Jessica Gao hadn't heard of her before the ball had gotten rolling on the casting process for this show, they knew she was the perfect fit after her audition as they were "actually crying with laughter."

It's currently uncertain whether Madisynn or Wong will be popping up in the remainder of the season, but True Believers are definitely enamored with the characters and their relationship. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw them together again somewhere down the line, even if it's just for promotional material of some kind. I mean, if Thor's roommate Daryl can show up again, then Madisynn King could too, right? Picture this: Next time Shang-Chi and Katy invite Wong to go to the karaoke bar, Madisynn comes along and does a duet with Wongers. You're welcome, Kevin Feige.

"She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" debuts new episodes every Thursday on Disney+ through October 13, 2022.