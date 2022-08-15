She-Hulk Head Writer Jessica Gao On Rejected Marvel Pitches And The Wong Cinematic Universe [Interview]

I know that you mentioned at the press conference that you got rejected from Marvel three times before. Are you able to share what those other projects were?

The very first project that I pitched at Marvel was for the "Black Widow" movie. And I had She-Hulk in my pitch, but so much of She-Hulk in my pitch that somebody actually commented, "It kind of feels like you're pitching a She-Hulk movie with Black Widow in it." So clearly there was a reason why I didn't get that job.

And one of the other projects that I pitched on was "Shang-Chi" that I didn't get. And I was like, "Really? You're not going to hire me to write the Chinese superhero?" But I really do believe that all of that was for a reason, because ultimately, at the end of the day, the thing that I really wanted was "She-Hulk" and those other projects weren't "She-Hulk." So I think everything worked out the way it was supposed to.

Yeah, definitely. I'm also curious, since you've written pretty extensively for animation, how was it bringing the comedy of, in this case, comics -– bringing comic comedy to live-action?

Yeah, right. [Laughs] I had to take a second to think through that.

[Laughs] Yeah, sorry. Lot of different formats! But bringing it all to live-action, essentially.

Yeah. You know, one great thing about working in animation is that you definitely tend to start thinking more visually, and I think that's very helpful in adapting comics, because there is such a visual language to comic books and there's a tone and a style to comic book language. I think all of that just helped me to translate that into this adaptation.