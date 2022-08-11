Why The Most Important Moment In She-Hulk's First Episode Was Almost Cut

One thing the Marvel shows on Disney+ have going for them is a dedication to authenticity. For example, Alaqua Cox became the first Deaf and Indigenous actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when she joined "Hawkeye" as the seemingly villainous Echo, and "Moon Knight" was praised for bringing Egyptian culture to life with Egyptian creatives working both on and offscreen. While they don't have any super scientists creating Hulk serum to give advice on set (as far as we know,) the folks at Marvel have at least done right by "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" by hiring talented women to tell her story.

The women behind the camera, including director and executive producer Kat Coiro and head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao, help bring an authenticity to the "She" portion of "She-Hulk," and it's obvious that they understand the female struggle as early as the first episode, when the sacred space of the women's bathroom is revealed. In the ladies' room, women look out for one another; it's a near-universal truth, but apparently some executives didn't understand.

The filmmakers discussed this moment during a press conference attended by /Film. Here's what you need to know.