Hawkeye Actors Learned Basic ASL To Make Alaqua Cox Comfortable On Set

A little background on Maya Lopez. First of all, we know that her character is getting her own series on Disney+. In the "Hawkeye" series, her beloved father (the incredibly expressive Zahn McClarnon) is killed by Ronin. We don't know if that was indeed Hawkeye in the Ronin suit during his dark years after the Blip, or if it was someone else, but what's important is that Echo thinks it is. She grew up Deaf with a very loving father who taught her to fight and encouraged her to thrive in the world. Echo has made her way up to the top (almost) of the Tracksuit Mafia. Though many of those "bros" haven't learned ASL, her father knew it, and one of her generals, Kazi (Fra Fee) does as well. Hawkeye, who has lost a lot of his hearing from many battles and explosions (and a painful incident in the Matt Fraction comics) knows a little as well.

This is the second time we've seen a Deaf actress in the Marvel universe. In this year's "Eternals" movie, we had Lauren Ridloff playing Makkari. It's a lovely thing to see. By the way, there are a whole lot of indications that Maya's boss/"Uncle" in the Tracksuit Mafia is none other than Kingpin, brilliantly played by Vincent D'Onofrio in the Netflix "Daredevil" series. If he does show up (as reluctant as I am to speculate after the whole "WandaVision"/Mephisto theory debacle), I bet Wilson Fisk knows ASL as well. He does things for the people he loves, despite what he does to everyone else. Either way, it's a wonderful thing.

"Hawkeye" episode 4 will release Wednesday, December 8 on Disney+.