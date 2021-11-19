How Hawkeye Deals With Clint Barton's Hearing Loss

Hawkeye's classic comics costume put a pointy purple mask on his face and a big capital "H" on his forehead, but in 2012, after the first "Avengers" movie, writer Matt Fraction and artist David Aja reinvented the character and established many of the tropes that are now making it into this Disney+ series. Fraction was involved in "Hawkeye" in a consulting capacity "throughout the process" of production, and one of the tropes from his comics run that the series is adopting is Clint Barton's open use of a hearing aid.

As Screen Rant notes, Hawkeye's hearing loss dates back to a story from the 1980s when the bang from one of his own sonic arrows left him mostly deaf. By ditching his old mask and showing his ear in close-up, Fraction and Aja's run was able to draw renewed attention to it. It's just one of the challenges Hawkeye will be facing in this series, which — despite its light-hearted Christmas tone — will also see his darker side as Ronin resurface.

Of course, Hawkeye isn't the only hearing-impaired hero in the MCU. Just a few weeks ago, we saw Lauren Ridloff's Makkari, the MCU's first deaf, ASL-fluent hero, arrive in "Eternals." On Disney+ Day, Marvel also announced a future streaming series centered on Echo, a deaf hero with photographic reflexes. Characters like these are helping Marvel make great strides in who and what it is representing onscreen as its movies and shows continue to dominate popular taste around the world.

The first two episodes of "Hawkeye" debut on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.