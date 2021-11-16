Hawkeye Comic Writer Matt Fraction Was Involved 'Throughout The Process' Of The Disney+ Show

The Marvel Cinematic Universe owes an immense debt of gratitude towards the original comic book writers and artists responsible for the work that Kevin Feige and his creative team have adapted. They were the ones, of course, who first introduced so many of the concepts and characters that have since gone on to enjoy incredible success worldwide on the big screen. Unfortunately, this hasn't always resulted in those creatives being fairly compensated for their invaluable contributions to these movies. The Guardian reported earlier this year that Marvel Studios has been in the habit of compensating creators with a paltry total of "...an invitation to the [respective movie] premiere and a check for $5,000." In July of 2021, comic book writer Ed Brubaker admitted he received more money from the studio for his brief cameo in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" than he ever received as the comics creator of the Winter Soldier in the first place.

That brings us to the upcoming Disney+ series "Hawkeye," which you may have noticed is borrowing heavily from the look, tone, and marketing of Matt Fraction and David Aja's acclaimed comic book run. Though there have been misgivings among some that this might very well be another case of influential comic book writers being left high and dry, Fraction himself has clarified that he at least expects to receive a proper credit on the series for his consultation work.