Hawkeye's Ronin Side Will Resurface In The Disney+ TV Series

Remember when Clint Barton slayed a bunch of yakuza goons in "Avengers: Endgame?" After his family got dusted in the Snapture, whereby Thanos willed half of all life out of existence, Jeremy Renner's character adopted a new identity — that of Ronin instead of Hawkeye. He got tatted up and started speaking Japanese and wielding a samurai sword instead of a bow and arrow. When Clint returned after the time jump in "Endgame," Black Widow watched him slice and dice a yakuza boss played by Hiroyuki Sanada in Tokyo, showing how ruthless a killer he'd become.

All of that might seem slightly at odds with the Shane Black-esque, Christmas action movie tone that the Disney+ series, "Hawkeye," offered in its first trailer (see the newer one below). The series is on target for its premiere later this month, and more details are coming out now about the direction it plans to take.

Members of the creative team recently spoke to Total Film, which itself pegs "Hawkeye" as a series with "the lightest tone of all the Disney Plus streaming [Marvel] shows." So, how are they going to square that light and frothy tone with the dark Ronin chapter of Hawkeye's history?

Amber Templemore-Finlayson, the "Bert" half of the directing duo Bert & Bertie, calls "Hawkeye" an "absurd Christmas story," saying it's "genuinely not what you expect." But she also says that Renner wanted to acknowledge the darkness in Clint's past, even if the series doesn't dwell on it She explained: