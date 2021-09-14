Eternals Will Take Us To The Earliest Days Of The MCU, 'Before Thanos Was Born'

"Eternals" director Chloé Zhao is a fan of world-building, and her upcoming tentpole film, which covers a time period of 7,000 years, is just the latest in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the MCU continues to build out its world — which has already become a multiverse, not just a universe (call it the MCM) — there arise certain inevitable continuity questions. Every time an Avenger saves the world in one of their solo movies, for instance, you have to wonder where the other Avengers were and why they weren't around to help.

Some of the movies have either retroactively or preemptively addressed such questions. "Eternals" will flesh out a new cosmic corner of the MCU, and it's well ahead of the game, anticipating the inescapable question of why the Eternals — these powerful cosmic beings — didn't step in to lend some much-needed aid when Thanos was about to (successfully) wipe half of all life out of existence in "Avengers: Infinity War."