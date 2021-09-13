Hawkeye Trailer: The Least Mighty Avenger Gets His Own Disney+ Series

Maybe it's just the fact that the winter holidays really are the most wonderful time of the year for me, but this "Hawkeye" trailer has utterly charmed the cold, dead embers of my heart. Everything here looks shockingly delightful — from the laid-back, comedic tone to Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner's easygoing rapport. As has become something of a trend in the post-"Avengers: Endgame" MCU, Steinfeld's Kate Bishop looks to be the next young hero to step and claim the mantle of Hawkeye from Renner's arrow-shooting stalwart, who will be reprising the role after, ah, going a bit off the deep end in the early parts of "Endgame." Thankfully, his awful haircut is gone and he's reunited with his family again ... until, that is, some ghosts from his past appear to interrupt the holidays and drive him back into action again.

Marvel describes the show as "...a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit." Renner and Steinfeld will be joined by Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

Though I've found the previous Disney+ efforts to be rather hit or miss, I am absolutely here for this seemingly low-stakes approach to the "Hawkeye" series. For once, the conflict should be small-scale enough that the focus on character doesn't go completely awry, but grounding it all amid the question of a retired superhero just trying to get back home for Christmas is surprisingly effective. Who isn't immediately invested in a scenario like that, especially considering how sneakily well the MCU has built up Hawkeye's relationship with his family? As really the only hero with genuine family ties outside of Ant-Man, this was probably a no-brainer of a premise for the "Hawkeye" series.

Marvel has also released a new poster for the show, which you can see below. "Hawkeye" premieres on Disney+ just in time for the holidays, on November 24, 2021.