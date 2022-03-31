Moon Knight Is A 'First Step' Into Understanding Egyptian Culture, Says Director Mohamed Diab

In the new superhero television series "Moon Knight," currently streaming on Disney+, we meet character named Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) who begins experiencing blackouts and finding himself in situations he has no memory of entering. By the end of the show's first episode, Grant will take on the persona of the Egyptian deity Khonshu (voiced by F. Murray Abraham), the god of the moon. Grant becomes the Moon Knight. Of course, the story will become far more complicated, as Steven Grant is but one personality of Marc Spector, a man suffering from dissociative identity disorder.

The executive producer and one of the directors of "Moon Knight" is Mohamed Diab, the filmmaker behind the Egyptian thrillers "Amira," "Clash," and "Cairo 678." Diab was born in Egypt and has rightly complained that depictions of his home country in American media has left a lot to be desired. Far beyond the usual cliched images of Egypt seen in 1930s colonialist fantasies like Karl Freund's "The Mummy," Diab criticized "Wonder Woman 1984" for handling Egypt incredibly irresponsibly, pointing out that Egyptian people are too often exoticized.

With "Moon Knight," which involves Egyptian deities, Diab has seen an opportunity to set things right. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Diab revealed his frustrations with Hollywood, and what he intends to correct.