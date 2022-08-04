How She-Hulk Will Present A Different Side Of Charlie Cox's Daredevil

The overwhelming hold that Marvel Studios has on the release schedule can make its lineup of movies and streaming shows feel overwhelming, but they have this innate ability to keep piquing my interest in some way. With "Ms. Marvel" ending only a few weeks ago, the folks at Marvel already have another television show ready to fill the void with "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

The series stars Emmy-winning "Orphan Black" actress Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a distinguished lawyer who has to hone her new abilities as She-Hulk after acquiring the gamma genes that made her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) into the Hulk. The trailer out of Comic-Con gives the impression that Jessica is going to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's lawyer for superheroes moving forward.

But if you remember, the MCU already has another superhero lawyer on the docket in Charlie Cox's Daredevil. The blind attorney operates under the name of Matt Murdock during the day and acts as Daredevil, the man without fear, at night. Fans of the canceled Netflix series (*raises hand*) are already excited to see the agile advocate of justice return in the Disney+ series "Echo," along with the upcoming revival series "Daredevil: Born Again," set to arrive in Spring 2024.

As teased in a shot from the trailer, She-Hulk and the Devil of Hell's Kitchen are going to be sharing the screen next — and Matt won't necessarily be the devil we know. "The tone of our show is so different [from Netflix's 'Daredevil']," Tatiana Maslany said at the Television Critics Association summer press tour (via TVLine). She also teased that Cox "does some great work" in the show, and "to see his character in the tone of 'She-Hulk' is really fun."