No One Cared About Daredevil At Charlie Cox's Spider-Man: No Way Home Screening

Having wrapped "Daredevil" by 2020, Cox was excited at the chance to return in a cameo role in "No Way Home," hoping to do more with the character in a far greater capacity. Well, good news for "Daredevil" fans: according to Radio Times, Cox has confirmed that he will be reprising his roles as the lawyer/vigilante for a future MCU project, although details about the same are scant. Nevertheless, it is pretty shocking that Murdock's cameo received such a poor response during the screening he attended, as the Netflix show was pretty well-known and well-received by the fanbase.

Murdock's cameo was a surprise, as it was hidden from promotional material prior to the release of the film, and he only appears in a single scene, offering Peter Parker (Tom Holland) legal advice. This happens right after Parker's true identity is revealed to the world at large, and the film also hinted at his abilities after he expertly catches a brick thrown at Parker's window without missing a beat. Overall, it is a pretty cool moment and a nice nod to "Daredevil" fans. (Side note: In the screening I personally attended, Cox's cameo was greeted with overwhelming cheers, and everyone in the theatre was ecstatic about the super-cool "brick-save" moment.)

Per Cox, he had snuck into one screening with his wife to witness the reaction to his cameo first-hand, and the results were pretty disappointing:

"It's funny, I got so many text messages and so many calls about that moment in the cinema. My nephew sent me a recording of everyone cheering. So I snuck into a movie theater near where I live and literally stood in the corridor... and, sadly, my experience was it was dead f****** quiet! I was so disappointed – my wife was with me and she was recording me because it'd be fun to have that moment of everyone cheering, and then... tumbleweed!"

This does seem to be an unfortunate, one-off incident, although Cox's reaction is understandable. Nevertheless, it is good news that he will be reprising the role soon in some capacity. Given the character's New York roots and grounded approach in terms of being a vigilante by night, it makes sense for Daredevil to appear in a crossover with other characters of a similar nature. Only time will tell.