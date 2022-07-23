Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ Series Will Bring Back Charlie Cox As The Man Without Fear [Comic-Con]

While the Marvel Netflix shows proved to be a bit of a mixed bag overall, "Daredevil" was always viewed as a highlight. The notion of casting someone else as Matt Murdock or Kingpin would have been tough to imagine as those iterations of the characters instantly became beloved. Luckily, Marvel has made a sizable commitment to this particular version of the franchise. To that end, we even got a little glimpse at Cox in the most recent "She-Hulk" trailer, which also dropped at SDCC.

As for whether or not we're going to see more of either of these characters in the movies, that remains to be seen. But it's been made explicitly clear that they are in the MCU proper and there is no longer any ambiguity.

"Daredevil: Born Again" arrives on Disney+ in spring 2024.