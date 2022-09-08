She-Hulk Director Kat Coiro Has No Regrets Over The Show's The Sopranos Spoilers
Spoilers ahead through episode 4 of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."
If you've watched the fourth episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," you might be fuming right now. If you haven't, I promise you only mild "She-Hulk" spoilers. The director of the series, Cat Koiro, made no such promise about spoiling a different series, "The Sopranos," in the episode.
In the episode, we meet Madisynn (who likes to tell everyone that her name is spelled "with two n's and one y, but it's not where you think"). She's a perpetually buzzed woman from a magic show who takes a liking to Wong (Benedict Wong). She's played brilliantly by Patty Guggenheim ("Florida Girls"), and I hate that this means you're likely going to skip over parts of her scenes, because she's my new favorite character on the show. That said, these are huge spoilers. We're talking two of the biggest ones in the entire series.
Director Koiro had some interesting things to say about whether or not she feels guilty about those scenes in an interview with THR. When Koiro was asked about spoiling "The Sopranos" for Gen Z/Alpha Marvel fans, she laughed and said:
"If anything, I hope it sends them to watch the show. They should do their homework and watch The Sopranos."
'They should do their homework'
Well, that's certainly something. To be fair, the HBO series premiered in 1999 and aired through 2007. It's been a long time. On the other hand, it's one of the seminal entries in the HBO catalog that took home 21 Emmy Awards during its run. Not everyone had HBO back then. Heck, not everyone who is watching "She-Hulk" was even alive then!
Your mileage with spoilers may be different from mine. Some people don't mind them, some hate them. I think social media is fair game when a show is airing for the first time — but consider this. If you've just seen the first episode of "House of the Dragon" the night it airs, and you tweet about it, most people aren't going to blame you. If they haven't watched, they're probably avoiding social media anyway. If you jump on today and post about a major death or something in, say, "Breaking Bad," that's a different thing. It's not a part of the current conversation, so no one is going to be actively avoiding it.
I don't know that two major spoilers from the fifth and sixth seasons are going to send people to "do their homework" and watch a show, now that they know what's going to happen. There was probably a way around not only doing this once but twice. We're in the age of streaming, and lots of people are discovering shows in their entirety for the first time, or finally getting to that series everyone was talking about. It just feels like something that was unnecessary. The scenes are great without them.
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is streaming now on Disney+.