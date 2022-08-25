She-Hulk Just Set Up A Hulk Solo Movie (Maybe)

Those who've been following along since the MCU first came into being in 2008 are probably aware of the complicated rights issues with Universal Studios that have prevented Marvel from releasing another Hulk-centric film since the same year's "The Incredible Hulk." The superhero studio has found a loophole by merely featuring the rage-monster as a supporting character in various other movies: "The Avengers" films and, perhaps most notably, "Thor: Ragnarok." Stranded on the planet Sakaar in his Hulk form for years, his buddy comedy antics with Chris Hemsworth's Thor reinvigorated audience interest in seeing Ruffalo potentially lead a "Hulk" film of his own for the very first time.

The TVLine article speculates that the development in "She-Hulk" could signal that Marvel has or is about to resolve its distribution woes with Universal in the coming years, potentially leading to a "World War Hulk" film — a famous storyline from the comics that has always felt ripe for adaptation on the big screen — that has been rumored for years and recently picked up steam again. Given how hands-on Kevin Feige has always been (and particularly with "She-Hulk"), it's hard to imagine that the idea of sending Hulk on some cosmic mission wasn't thoroughly vetted beforehand. While Marvel has avoided following up on plot threads before that simply didn't work (remember when Abomination was going to be recruited to the Avengers?), it's only natural to assume this Hulk tease stands a higher chance of paying off sometime down the line.

