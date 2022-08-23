Here's How She-Hulk Managed To Secure Charlie Cox's Daredevil For The Show

The big promise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was an interconnected franchise where each movie tied up to another, and characters could meet and fight together in big crossover events. This promise paid a big role in making the MCU the cultural powerhouse that it is today, with heroes meeting and the world growing larger with each installment.

At its best, this means seeing characters meet one or two at a time, in smaller stories compared to the huge "Avengers" team-ups, giving audiences an opportunity to see their favorite heroes hang out to create bonds and relationships outside of a quick quip in the middle of a busy fight. We've seen Hulk appear in "Iron Man 3," Hawkeye show up in the first "Thor," and Spider-Man teaming up with both Iron Man and then with Doctor Strange, or Thor and Hulk fight it out in "Thor: Ragnarok." These team ups make the movies feel like they are actually part of a larger universe with multiple heroes active at any time.

The latest superhero team up is happening on "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" a show that already gave us a very cool Hulk out courtesy of Jennifer and Bruce. Then there's the worst kept secret in the show — the upcoming appearance of Charlie Cox's Daredevil. We don't know exactly how the two heroes will meet, but we now know how it all went down.