Here's How She-Hulk Managed To Secure Charlie Cox's Daredevil For The Show
The big promise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was an interconnected franchise where each movie tied up to another, and characters could meet and fight together in big crossover events. This promise paid a big role in making the MCU the cultural powerhouse that it is today, with heroes meeting and the world growing larger with each installment.
At its best, this means seeing characters meet one or two at a time, in smaller stories compared to the huge "Avengers" team-ups, giving audiences an opportunity to see their favorite heroes hang out to create bonds and relationships outside of a quick quip in the middle of a busy fight. We've seen Hulk appear in "Iron Man 3," Hawkeye show up in the first "Thor," and Spider-Man teaming up with both Iron Man and then with Doctor Strange, or Thor and Hulk fight it out in "Thor: Ragnarok." These team ups make the movies feel like they are actually part of a larger universe with multiple heroes active at any time.
The latest superhero team up is happening on "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" a show that already gave us a very cool Hulk out courtesy of Jennifer and Bruce. Then there's the worst kept secret in the show — the upcoming appearance of Charlie Cox's Daredevil. We don't know exactly how the two heroes will meet, but we now know how it all went down.
The devil of Hell's Kitchen returns
Creator and head writer Jessica Gao already talked about how it was impossible for the writers to include any Spider-Man-related characters in "She-Hulk" due to the complicated agreement between Sony and Marvel. Surprisingly enough, the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man was less friendly than the devil of Hell's Kitchen, because Gao told Collider that getting Daredevil to join the Disney+ show went much more smoothly.
"Most of the time, what we do is mine the movies and the comics, and we pick a character we wanna use, then we think of what the best and funniest way is for us to use them, and then we ask Marvel, if we can have them," Gao said. "But Daredevil was a dream that we dared not dream. We were like, 'Oh, there's no way. That's not even on the table.' It never even crossed our minds."
Getting a character from a show that, although technically made in collaboration with Marvel, aired on a different platform altogether does sound rather daunting. And yet, that's exactly what they managed to do. "We got wind, one day, that not only was he on the table, but Charlie Cox would be coming back as Daredevil, so we immediately started thinking of ways to incorporate him into our show," Gao continued. "If we only had a snowball's chance in hell of getting him on our show, it was still a chance, and we were gonna take it."
From brooding to witty
That being said, don't expect this to be the same brooding, Catholic guilt-filled Daredevil from the Netflix show, but one that adapts to the style of humor of "She-Hulk." According to Gao:
"[Cox] was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk. It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly. They're both lawyers, and they're both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters."
"She-Hulk" streams new episodes Thursdays on Disney+.