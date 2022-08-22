Here's When You Can Watch Thor: Love And Thunder At Home

As of now, Disney has not updated as to when "Love and Thunder" will be made available on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. While sales of physical media are not what they used to be, there are still a great many Marvel fans out there who like to actually own a copy of the movie. The pattern lately has largely been to make the movie available to rent and/or purchase on Digital around the same time that the movie begins streaming on Disney+, so we are likely going to see that same thing happen with this MCU entry as well.

In the case of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU film that arrived just before Thor's latest cinematic adventure, it arrived on Disney+ and Digital on June 22, with the Blu-ray hitting shelves a full month later on July 26. So, at best, we're probably looking at a late September release for "Thor: Love and Thunder" on disc, if not early October.