Thor: Love And Thunder Almost Had A Totally Different Beginning

Robinson went on to explain in the Variety interview that Jane's introduction scene, while she's in chemotherapy, was always present right from the first drafts of the script, but the order of the character's appearance was switched out by the placement of Gorr's tragic story in the beginning. Robinson explains that it was important to situate Jane in an empowered situation without shying "away from the ugliness of it and the things that are hard about it" in a way that resonated in an authentic, humane manner.

A good example of successfully navigating this complex arc is how Thor, after learning that Mjolnir only worsened Jane's cancer, offers her the choice to either stay back or fight with him. He's obviously terribly worried about her and personally wants her to heal and get better, but also realizes that it is not his place to make this decision on her behalf. After all, Jane Foster has not enjoyed much agency in the MCU before — she was only treated as Thor's partner and a plot catalyst in the first two "Thor" films — but now, she has the choice to do whatever she wants with her life, and only she gets to decide whether her last moments will be spent defeating evil on the battlefield.

Although Jane's arc is pretty tragic and differs greatly from the one in the comics, (she goes on to become a Valkyrie and wields Undrajarn the All-Weapon) "Thor: Love and Thunder" manages to close out her story in a rather positive way with the post-credits scene. Although the film benefits best from the Gorr opening sequence, it ends with Jane entering Valhalla, proving she was worthy all along.