Thor: Love And Thunder Falls Hard At The Box Office, Where The Crawdads Sing Beats Expectations

According to Box Office Mojo, "Thor: Love and Thunder" brought in $46 million in its second frame, more than good enough to take the top spot. Coming in a relatively distant second was "Minions: The Rise of Gru" with $26 million (now at $532 million worldwide). The big difference here is the drop though. "Thor" plunged 68.1% after opening to $144 million last weekend. "Multiverse of Madness" similarly dropped 67% in its second weekend earlier this year, while "Spider-Man: No Way Home" plunged 67.5%, with "Black Widow" dipping 68% last year. So yeah, "Love and Thunder" is definitely one of the biggest drop offs the MCU has ever seen in a second weekend, particularly for a film that opened to well over $100 million.

Be that as it may, this is something we're getting used to seeing with the MCU. It's still relatively bulletproof as evidenced by the fact that director Taikia Waititi's "Love and Thunder" is just a couple of million away from topping $500 million globally as of today. It may be able to catch up to "Thor: Ragnarok" ($854 million) before all is said and done, which would be impressive given how well-liked that movie was. The real problem here is the burden of sky high expectations that Disney and the Marvel brand specifically have to contend with. When "Black Panther" becomes one of the highest-grossing films of all time and "Captain Marvel" manages to make well over $1 billion worldwide (before the pandemic, granted), everything that follows must shoulder that.

Ultimately, even with a $200 million budget, "Love and Thunder" stands to be yet another hit for Marvel. Now, will relatively lukewarm reviews and big second weekend drops catch up to Marvel Studios over time? Are audiences going to get fatigued, especially with the increasing number of shows on Disney+? Maybe. But for now, the MCU is still the most reliable brand in the business.