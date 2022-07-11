Here's When You Can Watch The Black Phone At Home

It won't be long before horror fans are able to rewatch "The Black Phone" from the comfort of their homes. Scott Derrickson's return to horror after a "Strange" detour into superheroism has received a steady stream of praise and analysis since its release in June, and now, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have announced that it will be arriving on on-demand platforms on July 15. Check out the tweet below.

https://twitter.com/UniversalHorror/status/1546581340367175681

Essentially, this means that on-demand movie rental or purchasing platforms, primarily those offered through a service provider, will have the film ready to watch starting on Friday. It's not clear whether this means it will also go to digital platforms, such as Apple TV or Vudu. Likewise, a physical release of the film and whether or not it will eventually be available to stream anywhere has not been confirmed. However, all of these details are bound to be revealed sometime soon.

If you're wondering why "The Black Phone" is already getting put on digital platforms less than a month after it was released, you're not alone. This seems like a pretty strange decision at first glance, especially considering the film is still performing relatively well at the domestic box office. Let's take a quick look at the potential reasons why the film is already getting a home release.