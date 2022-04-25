The Northman And Massive Talent Made For A Discouraging Weekend At The Box Office

Here's the thing: I have no problem with a family-friendly flick like "The Bad Guys" taking the box office crown. It's a well-reviewed animated flick from a great studio (DreamWorks) and these types of movies tend to do well. My issue is that, even though it's an "original" film, animated family flicks have a decent built-in audience often even in the worst of cases. Moreover, this movie taking in $24 million on its opening weekend isn't a big enough number to proclaim that it's a savior of the cinematic experience or anything like that. It's just kind of a win that the industry will move on from in no time flat, while original movies the industry could use more of are left in the dust.

Meanwhile, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" fell off a cliff, taking in just $14 million in its second frame, falling to third place behind "Sonic 2." Yes, its global total is at $280 million because international audiences are showing up to some degree, but it's still not even going to match "The Crimes of Grindelwald" (which itself was a relative disappointment for the "Harry Potter" franchise). Now, one of the world's biggest franchises is on uncertain footing and has an uphill battle to get back to relevancy. Again, more bad news for the overall scope of the box office.

A couple of other last little blows to the moral come in the form of "Morbius" and "Ambulance." While I make no apologies for the film itself, Sony's "Morbius" has continued to fall hard and, in its fourth weekend, took in just $2.2 million, falling all the way to number nine on the chart. It's made $156 million worldwide and is fading very fast — a brutal result for any superhero film. Last, but certainly not least, Michael Bay's "Ambulance," one of the best-reviewed movies of his career, took in just $1.8 million in its third weekend, now sitting at $46.6 million worldwide against a $40 million budget.

I have not much by way of positive spin here. I have no rose-colored glasses. This was a pretty rough weekend all around for the industry and we can only hope the wounds will be licked and this is merely a speed bump, rather than a glimpse of more to come.