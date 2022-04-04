O-T Fagbenle's Black Widow Character Might Return In Future Projects [Exclusive]

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "people who don't have friends" call Rick Mason, the character played by O-T Fagbenle in "Black Widow." As a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent turned free agent and weapons supplier, Mason was there for Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) when she was on the run from the U.S. government after the events of "Captain America: Civil War." In the future, it's quite possible he will be there for other Marvel superheroes, as well.

Fagbenle received an Emmy nomination last year for his supporting turn as Luke in "The Handmaid's Tale," and given that "Black Widow" was a prequel centered on a hero who is now canonically dead, his character could have easily been a one-and-done. Yet we have already seen a couple of other characters who were featured in "Black Widow" pop up elsewhere in the MCU. Julia Louis-Dreyfus made her debut as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in "The Falcon and the Winter," and she showed up again in the post-credits scene, while Florence Pugh's character, Yelena Belova, became a player in "Hawkeye."

In an interview with /Film's Ryan Scott, which will be published soon, Fagbenle responded to the question of whether we could expect to see Mason again in the MCU, saying, "I mean, you know what, with Marvel, I'm never sure how much they can say about stuff, but I'll just say that it wasn't a one-and-done conversation."