She-Hulk's Sense Of Humor Was Heavily Inspired By Fleabag

Say what you will about the fourth phase of Marvel's Cinematic Universe, but it's certainly been an adventure. Each project in Phase Four borrows from a different genre, particularly the shows that live on Disney+. Freedom has been the name of the game for any series premiering on the streaming platform, from the sitcom-of-the-week time capsules in "WandaVision" to the Disney Channel Original influences of "Ms. Marvel."

And then, there's "She-Hulk." The latest addition to the MCU was billed as a "half-hour legal comedy" by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in 2020, and with the series' first full-length trailer finally out in the world, it's clear that "She-Hulk" is wearing its inspirations on its sleeve. The series takes a bit of influence from the legal comedy "Ally McBeal," which director Kat Coiro recently confirmed to Total Film. But the new trailer also features a fair amount of fourth wall breaking, a trend that's become increasingly en vogue with the popularity of "Fleabag." Phoebe Waller-Bridge's genius, messy series was something of an instant classic, especially after its second (and final) season, But the series is clearly living on in other female-led farces looking to tap into a similar vibe.

"She-Hulk" is the latest to take a page from that playbook, and it certainly won't be the last. But Waller-Bridge's influence on the show is apparently just as thematic as it is, well ... cosmetic, and it actually informs a core aspect of the series.