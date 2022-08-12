Why You Won't See Spider-Man In She-Hulk, Despite The Writers' Love For The Character

Once upon a time, the full extent of crossovers in superhero media amounted to that "This is why Superman works alone" line of dialogue in "Batman & Robin," cheekily alluding to the failed "Superman Lives" movie that was in-development at the time, or that brief reference to Metropolis in "Batman Forever" ... and we liked it that way! Now, the novelty factor has become more like an expectation each and every time out, to the extent that even the official "She-Hulk" Twitter account is leaning into the cameos of it all as a big part of the marketing for the upcoming Disney+ series.

Not only will "She-Hulk" center on Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters and her transition from a normal lawyer to one who tends to get a little green and smashy, but it'll also include supporting appearances by Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Professor Hulk, Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky/Abomination, Benedict Wong as the lovable Sorcerer Supreme Wong, and even Charlie Cox's return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

Comics fans may be slightly disappointed by the absence of another familiar face who has been known to brush shoulders a time or two with She-Hulk, however: Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man. In a new interview with The Direct, creator and head writer Jessica Gao revealed that it wasn't for a lack of trying.

"But I will say, the one MCU character that really bummed out a lot of the writers in our room that we couldn't use was Spider-Man and anyone involved around– like in the Spider-Man universe. Because we had so many Spider-Man fans in the room."

It's tough to imagine Tom Holland's contract allowing for an appearance on a streaming series, but unfortunately this is the reality that sometimes gets in the way of limitless entertainment.