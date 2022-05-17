She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Trailer: Jennifer Walters Enters The MCU
Marvel has decided to deliver us a brand new trailer for "She-Hulk," which is now called "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."
This is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe show making its way to Disney+, following in the footsteps of the likes of "WandaVision," "Loki," and "Hawkeye" before it. In this case, we'll be meeting Hulk's law practicing cousin Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, who viewers may know from "Orphan Black." Now, she's a full-blown superhero in green, CGI glory. Let's see what that looks like, shall we?
Watch the She-Hulk trailer
There is a lot to process with this show. For one, it is bringing Mark Ruffalo once again into the MCU fold as Bruce Banner, which makes sense given the familiar connection there. We can only hope that his presence doesn't overshadow She-Hulk's own introduction into the franchise. It's also significant as this gives yet another female hero center stage, which is something that Marvel Studios has been doing a lot more ever since "Captain Marvel" hit theaters in 2019. The good news here is that the Disney+ characters will also eventually crossover to the big screen, with Ms. Marvel set to appear in "The Marvels," for example.
As for a little bit of history, the character first appeared in "The Savage She-Hulk" #1 back in 1980 and was created by the late Stan Lee and artist John Buscema. She has since been a pretty big fixture in the Marvel Comics universe, becoming a member of teams such as the Fantastic Four, Defenders, and even The Avengers over the years. Part lawyer, part superhero, she's kinda like Daredevil in that respect, only Jessica has to let her Hulk flag fly full time.
There's a new lawyer In town
We may well see more of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the MCU but since the Netflix shows were pretty far removed from the main MCU, Jessica Walters could offer a new dimension to the franchise. One part legal drama and one part action spectacle makes for an interesting combination, as "Daredevil" once proved. In this case, Maslany will be facing off against Titania, played by Jameela Jamil ("The Good Place").
Jessica Gao ("Rick and Morty") serves as head writer of the series, with Kat Coiro and Anu Valia on board as directors. Kat Coiro ("Marry Me") and Anu Valia ("And Just Like That...") on board as directors.
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" arrives on Disney+ August 17, 2022.