She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Trailer: Jennifer Walters Enters The MCU

There is a lot to process with this show. For one, it is bringing Mark Ruffalo once again into the MCU fold as Bruce Banner, which makes sense given the familiar connection there. We can only hope that his presence doesn't overshadow She-Hulk's own introduction into the franchise. It's also significant as this gives yet another female hero center stage, which is something that Marvel Studios has been doing a lot more ever since "Captain Marvel" hit theaters in 2019. The good news here is that the Disney+ characters will also eventually crossover to the big screen, with Ms. Marvel set to appear in "The Marvels," for example.

As for a little bit of history, the character first appeared in "The Savage She-Hulk" #1 back in 1980 and was created by the late Stan Lee and artist John Buscema. She has since been a pretty big fixture in the Marvel Comics universe, becoming a member of teams such as the Fantastic Four, Defenders, and even The Avengers over the years. Part lawyer, part superhero, she's kinda like Daredevil in that respect, only Jessica has to let her Hulk flag fly full time.