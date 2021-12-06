Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk Will Be Completely CGI

The fact is, unlike Lucasfilm's recent "Star Wars" franchise films and series, Marvel has made little effort to do much in the way of throwback practical effects. Heck, even characters whose human-scale appearance you would imagine might only require a physical suit have been rendered entirely in CGI, including Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Paul Bettany's Vision, and the late Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther. Not for lack of trying, though: in 2003, Marvel hired makeup maestro Steve Johnson to build a fully-animatronic Hulk for director Ang Lee's "Hulk," but ultimately scrapped it in favor of some poorly-received CGI. In the end, having Hulk and similar characters be computer generated makes sense because it allows the actor playing the character to have both their likeness and the nuances of performance shine through.

If you go way back to New World Pictures' first attempt to bring She-Hulk to the screen in 1991 (and you absolutely should Google it), you can see pics of a barely-made-up Brigitte Nielsen with green lipstick and hair in a skimpy leotard. Thankfully, these promotional photos are all that remain of the failed attempt, which would have been helmed by the late schlockmeister Larry Cohen ("Q: The Winged Serpent"). While it would be a gas to write a bunch of think-pieces about how we secretly love Nielsen's cheap/campy 90's version of She-Hulk, it's probably for the best that Maslany gets the first real crack at it.