She-Hulk First Look: Meet The Mean Green Law Machine Of The MCU

The brief teaser for "She-Hulk" debuted in a Marvel Studios Disney+ Day special that is only available to stream through Disney+. It's a 14-minute video celebrating what Marvel Studios has done in the television side of the MCU on Disney+ so far, and it features a sneak peek at many of the upcoming shows in the pipeline.

For "She-Hulk," we hear Tatiana Maslany introduce herself as Jennifer Walters, a "normal lawyer." Well, that's at least until we see her chiseled, green physique in purple, white and black workout gear that closely resembles one of her looks from Marvel Comics. As Walters acknowledges, she's maybe "not that normal."

Marvel Studios

From there we get to see Professor Hulk who is seen trying to help Jennifer Walters take control of her transformation. They're in a lab with Hulk on one side of a containment room and Jennifer Walters in human form on the other with a helmet hooked up to the computer system. As Hulk explains to her, "These transformations are triggered by anger and fear." Hulk certainly has plenty of experience with that.

Marvel Studios

Elsewhere in the special, there's a quick shot that shows She-Hulk looking rather glamorous in a night gown as she arrives at some sort of red carpet event. It would seem that Professor Hulk has successfully taught her how to stay calm and collected in her She-Hulk form, but will we see her that way throughout the majority of the series?

Marvel Studios

One other tease feels like a callback to the classic "Incredible Hulk" TV series that began in 1978. It seems like it could be a commercial for Jennifer Walters' lawyer services created in the style of a 1970s commercial. Walters even looks at the camera and says the famous Hulk tagline, "Don't make me angry. You wouldn't like me when I'm angry."

MarvelStudios

"She-Hulk" is described as a legal comedy executive produced by Jessica Gao and Kat Coiro, and the latter is also directing with and Anu Valia. It's slated to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2022, but we don't have a specific release date yet, so stay tuned.