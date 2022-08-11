She-Hulk Head Writer Jessica Gao Was Rejected By Marvel On Three Other Projects

"She-Hulk" premieres on Disney+ on August 18, and Marvel fans might be happy to learn that the show's head writer, Jessica Gao, is a big fan of the source material. At a recent press event attended by fellow /Film writer Valerie Ettenhofer, Gao was asked what drew her to the project in the first place. "For me foundationally, first and foremost was the fourth wall breaking, and the meta humor, and the self-awareness," she said. "It was the John Byrne run that made me fall in love with this character. It was so lighthearted and fun, and refreshing."

Gao being hired for this project was made more exciting for her because this is not the first Marvel project she's applied for. When asked how she felt when she got the job, she explained, "I was elated because it was a dream job, but also I'd been rejected by Marvel three times for previous projects, so I was like, 'I guess fourth time's the charm!'" There's no ill will between her and Marvel over this, however, as she and the other writers agree she was a great fit for this show specifically. "It was the right project," Gao concluded. "I'm glad they rejected me so many times."